Zoo Knoxville has special adventures at the free Gibbon Encounter located at the Asian Trek Treehouse. Georgie, Nipper, and Malay will provide quite the entertainment on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 3 p.m. Nipper is the oldest Gibbon in the country and Georgie will steal the spotlight as he swings across his habitat.

Gibbons are small, arboreal apes known for their incredible agility, long arms, and loud, melodious calls. Gibbons swing from branch to branch using only their arms as like all apes, they don’t have tails.

Gibbons are highly intelligent, with complex social behaviors and problem-solving abilities and are known for their elaborate songs, which are used for communication, territory defense, and bonding.

See more information here: Free Encounters.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

