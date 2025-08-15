Each year on the third Saturday of August, International Homeless Animals Day shines a spotlight on the millions of animals around the world still waiting for a home. At the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV), we take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring every pet has the chance to be healthy, loved, and safe.

While HSTV does not intake strays, we partner with shelters in 33 counties across East Tennessee and beyond to transfer animals into our care when those shelters are at or over capacity. These partnerships help relieve overcrowding and give adoptable animals a second chance at finding a loving home.

We’re also strong advocates for spay and neuter as a long-term solution to pet homelessness. We’re excited to be working toward opening a low-cost veterinary clinic by the end of this year, which will increase access to affordable care for pet owners in our community and beyond.

In addition, our pet food pantry helps remove one of the most common reasons why animals are surrendered, cost. By supporting families through hard times, or who are on limited fixed incomes, we help keep pets in homes and out of shelters.

UPDDATE: Eden from last week’s article, Eden’s Road to Recovery has been adopted!

Pet Tip: Microchipping your pet is a simple step that can significantly increase the chances of being reunited if they’re ever lost. It’s quick, affordable, and effective.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

