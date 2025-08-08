Eden, a lovable Saint Bernard mix, came to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) from Campbell County Animal Shelter with a painful medical condition. Her eyelashes were curling inward, constantly scraping her corneas. The discomfort was so severe, every blink was agony. She required surgery for both entropion and distichia to prevent further ulceration and long-term eye damage.

Campbell County raised $1,000 toward her care, and HSTV turned to the community to help bridge the $700 gap. In less than an hour after posting Eden’s story on Facebook, supporters not only met the goal; they exceeded it, raising $1,900. The video post was viewed more than 23,000 times and shared over 160 times, proving just how powerful a community can be when compassion leads the way. The additional funds will go into HSTV’s medical fund, helping save more lives like Eden’s.

Thanks to that swift generosity, Eden received her much-needed surgeries and is already showing signs of relief. Her eyes are healing well, and for the first time in a long time, she’s blinking without pain, and even wagging her tail.

Eden is now available through HSTV’s foster-to-adopt program. She’s looking for a patient, loving home to continue her recovery journey. We invite anyone interested to come meet her and witness firsthand the difference compassion can make.

We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who donated, shared her story or sent encouragement. Because of you, Eden is seeing a brighter, pain-free tomorrow.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

