This week we wrap up the Childers’ stop in Italy during their summer European vacation. We last shared their time in Rome, and today is their stop in Florence, and Mike Childers’ “dream come true” time in Venice.

Florence, Italy, is the birthplace of the Renaissance, known for its stunning architecture and rich history. Iconic landmarks, cobbled streets, museums and beautiful countryside create an enchanting atmosphere, making Florence an unforgettable destination.

The family enjoyed a private Chianti Classico wine tour at the vineyard. They also took cooking classes, making pasta and ravioli!

Museum tours were the favorite for the teachers in the family, especially the physics teacher, Mike, who “loves” Galileo!

Galileo Galilei’s finger, specifically his middle finger from his right hand, is on display at the Museo Galileo in Florence, Italy. The finger was detached from his body after his death and has been preserved in a gilded glass egg. The finger is a fascinating and somewhat macabre artifact, said to symbolize Galileo’s defiance of the Catholic Church’s condemnation of his scientific views.

Galileo was originally buried in a simple grave, but in 1737 his remains were moved to the more elaborate tomb in recognition of his contributions to science.

Venice, Italy, is a unique city built on a network of canals, known as the “City of Water,” it features iconic landmarks like St. Mark’s Basilica, the Grand Canal and the Rialto Bridge.

The Rialto Bridge is a famous landmark in Venice, Italy, spanning the Grand Canal. Completed in 1591, it replaced an earlier wooden bridge that collapsed.

Views of the City of Water…

Venice’s charming atmosphere makes it a captivating destination for travelers seeking beauty and adventure.

Now, Angela Childers wanted a special souvenir so she bought a scarf that looked beautiful from viewing the folded cloth! Check back next week to see what Angela found when unfolding her treasure!

Next stop from the Childers’ summer adventure: France.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.