Tomorrow (8/9/25) is the 11th annual Travis Wegener Memorial Car Show and the Powell Station Celebration. The car show will be in front of Powell High School from 9-3, and the Celebration is next door at Powell Station Park. There is no admission charge for spectators to either event.

Proceeds from the car show, sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Mustang Club, fund enhancements to the Powell Community, primarily outdoor exercise and recreational equipment. Travis Wegener was a past president of the Mustang club. He died on August 15, 2014, at age 28 as a victim of crime.

Commemorative T-shirts will be available for purchase at the car show. Hamburgers grilled on-site with all the fixings will be sold by the Powell Business & Professional Association during the lunch hour.

Laura Bailey chairs the event committee of PBPA which sponsors the Powell Station Celebration. It includes bounce houses, vendor tables by PBPA members and surprises.

Surprises?

Past years have featured DJ Sterl the Pearl, a hula hoop contest, a dog show, a disc golf tournament and bunches of bubbles. You’ll just have to drop by and see what’s happening this year. You won’t be disappointed.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs will speak at 10 a.m. to officially cut the ribbon on Powell’s new playground equipment.