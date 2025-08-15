International Orangutan Day is Tuesday, August 19. Orangutans are actually a type of great ape as are gorillas and chimpanzees.

Both great apes and monkeys belong to the primate family, but there are some key differences between them. Great apes, including orangutans, gorillas, chimpanzees, and bonobos, are generally larger than monkeys and do not have tails.

While Zoo Knoxville does not currently house orangutans, it does home gorillas and chimpanzees in the Gorilla Valley/Chimp Ridge.

The Free Encounters with these primates and their Great Ape caretakers happen daily at 1 p.m. giving visitors an inside scoop on these fascinating family dynamics.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

