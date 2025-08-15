Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

Congress: The House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on a recess.

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Big Ridge Bluegrass Festival On Friday, August 15, from 6-10 p.m., at Big Ridge State Park, the 44th Annual Bluegrass Festival will provide an evening of live music, crafts and delicious food trucks to enjoy with the family. Bring a chair, bring the family, and let the soulful sounds of Appalachian fiddle and banjo carry you through a perfect summer night.

The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is Saturday, August 16, in Townsend, Tennessee. Balloons, food, music, and more. Kids 10 & under – GET IT FREE with an Adult General Admission Ticket! Our kids’ play area at the Balloon Festival has bounce houses, face painting, and more: https://gsmballoonfest.com/.

5th Annual HALLS FARMERS MARKET Sponsored by the Halls Crossroads Women’s League every Saturday, 9 a.m. – noon at Beaver Dam Baptist Church | 4328 E. Emory Rd., Knoxville, 37938. Offered at the market: local seasonal produce, fresh bakery goodies, local honey, handmade aprons & hand created crafts, and so much more including free arts & crafts for the kiddos in the Kidz Korner.

Market Square Farmer’s Market Every Saturday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nourish Knoxville operates four, producer-only farmers markets in Knoxville, Tennessee. Everything sold at our farmers markets is grown/raised/produced by the vendor within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Master Gardeners events Saturday, August 16, 10 a.m. – noon, at the Norwood Branch Library located at 1110 Merchant Dr. Master gardener Cid Letsinger will answer garden and plant questions AND 1 – 4:30 p.m. at Burlington Library, 4614 Asheville Highway. Classes are free, but registration is requested by emailing classroom@knoxcountymastergardener.org

D​OG DAZE IX @ Village Green The 3-day festival of fun, food, shopping and competition runs August 15-17 all day at Village Green Shopping Center 11505 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN!

Early voting for city of Knoxville primary election Aug. 6 – Aug. 21. Eligible city voters who live in these districts can vote for Knoxville City Council candidates: 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. Polls are generally open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find an example of the sample ballot here. For more information, go to the election website https://knoxcounty.org/election/.

Weather: High 80s with good chance of rain According to the National Weather Service, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90 and a low tonight of 70. Saturday and Sunday will both in the 90’s with lows in 70s.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: Meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

