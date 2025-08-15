National Lemon Meringue Pie Day is celebrated on August 15 each year to honor the delicious and tangy dessert made from lemon filling and topped with fluffy meringue. This day is dedicated to indulging in this classic and beloved pie and appreciating the culinary skills required to make it.

See our multiple recipes for Lemon Meringue Pie Recipes and know Food City has all the ingredients.

Don’t want to bake your own, we carry some delicious premade lemon meringue pies in our Deli and Frozen Food section.

Don’t forget School Bucks Program

The 2025-2026 School Bucks program begins September 3, 2025, and continues through May 5, 2026. For every $1 customers spend using their Food City ValuCard, their designated school will receive 1 School Buck point.

To ensure your points credit to the school of your choice, simply visit Food City School Bucks Program to link your Food City ValuCard to your preferred school.

For more information about Food City’s School Bucks program, contact your local school, visit foodcity.com or contact the Food City School Bucks Coordinator, Lisa Johnson at 1-800-232-0174.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

