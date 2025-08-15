I hiked two trails in the last few days: Finely Cane Trail and Old Sugarlands Trail.

Hiking Finely Cane Trail from its start to its end, I saw very few flowers in bloom.

Old Sugarlands Trail starts from Newfound Gap Road (left side) just before you get to park headquarters coming from Gatlinburg. It is 3.9 miles long and ends at the Cherokee Orchard Road. The first mile and a half is moderate in difficulty with sections of the trail are very muddy and chewed up by horses. After that the trail would be considered strenuous.

I did get to view some flowers at peak or just starting to bloom: Except for the Heal All, Wild Phlox and Tick Trefoil. Otherwise not many were in bloom.

Cardinal Flower – (3) – At peak bloom – about half mile from Roaring Forks Motor Trail. To see the Cardinal Flowers, it is better to come in from Cherokee Orchard Road.

Coreopsis – Few – At or just beyond peak bloom.

Daisy Fleabane – Few – Well past their peak bloom

False Fox Glove – (1) – About half mile from Roaring Forks Motor Trail.

Flowering Spurge – Few – Past peak bloom.

Golden Rod – Few – Various species – some beyond peak bloom – some just starting to bloom.

Heal All – Many – Some at peak bloom – some beyond peak bloom – elevations differences.

Horse Nettle – (1) – Past peak bloom.

Mountain Mint – Few – Past peak bloom.

Reclining Saint Andrews Cross – Some – At or beyond peak bloom.

Red Clover – Few – At peak bloom.

Southern Harebell – Few – At or just beyond peak bloom – Little over half mile from end of trail.

Tick Trefoil – Many – Past peak bloom.

White Cover – Few – Mostly past peak bloom.

Wild Phlox – Some

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.