The Dining Duo were in a little bit of a hurry and a whole lot of hungry so on the recommendation of a family member, we made a stop into one of the Hard Knox Pizza restaurants in Knoxville. They knew what they were talking about!

Checking out the menu as soon as we entered, we found a good selection of red or white sauce pizzas, salads and small plates (garlic knots, etc.) plus a favorite in calzones.

We gave our order to a very friendly, helpful young lady that gave us our plates, utensils and drinks, instructing us to sit where we would like.

The Duo chose the Rocky Balboa, a red sauce pizza with provolone cheese, sweet Italian sausage, red and green peppers, onions and olive oil. In record time, our pizza was delivered to the table, hot and delicious. We were very pleased and there wasn’t a bite left.

Hard Knox offers a lunch special that consists of an 8-inch pizza, small salad and a fountain drink for $15. This is apparently the favorite of the local workers as it is hot, fast and reasonably priced.

There are three Hard Knox Pizza restaurants in town: Bearden at 4437 Kingston Pike, Hardin Valley at 10847 Hardin Valley Road and North at 2300 Central Ave.

All locations are open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

We strongly suggest you go and enjoy lunch or dinner at one of these clean, friendly restaurants.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries” where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

