France is the largest country in the European Union, bordered by countries such as Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and Andorra, and flanked by the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, and English Channel. it is home to a population of around 67 million people.

When the group arrived in Paris, the came out of train into one big street party, one of their biggest parties called Fête de la Musique. The Fête de la Musique is held on 21 June and takes place all over France. It features free music concerts open to any participant be they amateur or professional musicians who wish to perform throughout France. The vast majority of performances are open air – in streets and parks and in public buildings – museums, train stations, shops and chateaus.

The Panthéon is a neoclassical landmark originally built as a church dedicated to St. Genevieve, now serving as a mausoleum for famous French personalities like Voltaire and Marie Curie.

The Louvre is one of the world’s largest and most famous art museums, and was originally built as a fortress in the late 12th century, later becoming a royal palace before being transformed into a public museum during the French Revolution. It houses an extensive collection of art, including iconic works like the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo.

The Mona Lisa is a famous painting located in the Louvre Museum, created by Leonardo da Vinci in the early 16th century during the Italian Renaissance. It attracts millions of visitors annually, solidifying its status as a masterpiece.

Montmartre is a historic and artistic district, famous for its bohemian atmosphere and vibrant culture. Montmartre has been home to many famous artists, including Picasso, Van Gogh, and Dali, and continues to celebrate its artistic legacy.

Basilique du Sacré-Cœur is the iconic white-domed basilica atop the hill offers stunning views of the city.

There were several artists doing portraits in Montmartre village. Angela comments, “They were so good.”

The Eiffel Tower designed by Gustave Eiffel, made of wrought iron, was completed in 1889, and stands as a 984-foot iconic symbol of Paris.

The Arc de Triomphe is a monumental arch in Paris, commissioned by Napoleon in 1806 to honor French military victories. It shows a panoramic view of Paris from the top as Angela and Cameron walked the 284 steps of the Ard de Triomphe. It symbolizes national pride and military achievements. It houses the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with an eternal flame.

Sunset in the evening was really late: 10:30 p.m. This allowed for adventurous long days.

