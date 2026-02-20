As we mark the Lunar New Year and enter the Year of the Horse, it is a fitting moment to spotlight one of the most distinctive lifestyle categories in real estate: equestrian property.

For some buyers, the desire for a horse property stems from the need for a serious training setup. Others may be seeking just a few acres, the ability to keep animals, and the peace that comes with wide-open views and room to breathe.

In East Tennessee, equestrian living feels especially natural. Our region offers rolling land, mountain backdrops, and a strong culture of outdoor recreation, all while staying within reach of the comforts and conveniences of daily life.

What counts as an equestrian property? Not every horse property looks the same. In fact, properties within this category usually fall somewhere into three practical tiers:

– Horse-ready properties that are built for equestrian use today, with features like a barn with stalls, fenced pasture, a riding arena or round pen, tack and feed storage, and access that supports trailers.

– Horse-friendly properties that may not have a full setup in place yet, but the land, layout, and site conditions make it realistic to add a barn, fencing, and riding space.

– Horse-adjacent properties which offer smaller acreage or limited infrastructure but work well for buyers who plan to board locally while enjoying land and privacy at home.

For anyone seeking an equestrian property, it’s important to understand which category fits your goals and can support the lifestyle you desire.

One standout example currently available through Wallace Real Estate is located in Jamestown, Tennessee . In the equestrian community of Rock House Ranches, near Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, this estate reflects what buyers mean when they say they want a true equestrian property. This property is an equestrian paradise, with 26 acres as well as a large barn, fenced pastures, and private horse trails.

Equestrian properties are also a category where relocation plays a big role. Many buyers are exploring second homes, retirement moves, or lifestyle changes that take them beyond East Tennessee. That is where Wallace’s connections create a unique advantage.

Through Wallace’s affiliation with Luxury Portfolio International, clients can explore exceptional equestrian properties around the globe , from established horse regions in the United States to destination settings abroad. And through our network with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, Wallace agents can connect clients with trusted real estate professionals in other markets. That means buyers can pursue their next chapter with local guidance, even when that chapter starts somewhere new.

Start exploring equestrian properties in East Tennessee here.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate

