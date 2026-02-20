Join Zoo Knoxville on Sunday, February 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for Super Hero Day!

Meet four of your favorite superheroes in the Wee Play Adventure Building.

The event is included with Zoo Admission and FREE to Zoo Knoxville Members!

Costumes encouraged! Who is your favorite Super Hero?

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

