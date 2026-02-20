A child advocacy center is saving tens of thousands in electricity costs, a church reallocates its energy savings to more local missions, and a housing development starts saving money with solar. Cost savings through energy upgrades and added resilience are benefiting communities throughout Appalachia, thanks to a specialized Solar Finance Fund.

Schools, first responders, and various nonprofits are getting help with projects like on-site solar energy and related energy-saving projects throughout the region, which includes East Tennessee. The Appalachian SFF 2025 Impact Report quantifies millions of dollars in long-term benefits.

The report reads, “From its launch in 2021 through 2025, this innovative regional program provides financial and technical assistance to catalyze renewable, efficient, and resilient energy projects for local nonprofits, public institutions, and small businesses. The resulting projects create jobs, spur business growth, attract investment, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, retain local wealth, and increase community resilience.”

SFF helps organizations that might not even be ready to add solar, but that need help assessing energy usage and developing a plan for future projects.

Specifically, SFF reports this impact, by the numbers:

$3.2 million in funding pledged

$20.9 million in total investment leveraged

$35.9 million in lifetime financial benefit

88 projects supported across 70 communities

29 new jobs created and 169 retained

These projects are supported by a wide variety of funding sources. Read more here about the Appalachian Solar Finance Fund and whether your organization might qualify for its assistance. See the 2025 Impact Report here.

Anne Brock-Rankin is Marketing Coordinator for Solar Alliance, a renewable energy company based in Knoxville. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.