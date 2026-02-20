Join Knox the Fox at Maple Hall for the Sunday Get Down! Come dance, listen, grab a drink, socialize, and enjoy the vibes!

Intro dance lesson at 7:00-7:45 p.m., taught by Scott Angelius & Kelly Arsenault. The class will cover rhythm, variations, and styling to add to your dancing. No dance experience or dance partner needed!

All dance styles welcome: Swing, Carolina shag, blues, West Coast swing, salsa, cha-cha, bachata all have rhythms that work well to the music.

Cover: $10 for everything, or join after the lesson for $5. 10% of all proceeds go to The Bottom, a nonprofit community center and Black-affirming bookshop.

