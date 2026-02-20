February is Heart Month, and while we have celebrated Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day, let’s remember this important time to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke.

Food City reminded everyone to take steps toward a healthier heart on National Wear Red Day, an American Heart Association movement dedicated to ending cardiovascular disease—the leading cause of death in women (and men)—by promoting awareness, research, and healthy lifestyle changes.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City Knoxville division.

