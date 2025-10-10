Families are invited to downtown Maryville for an evening of frightfully fun festivities at the annual Spooktacular Extravaganza, on Friday, October 24, 5-8 p.m., hosted by Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation.

Spooktacular Extravaganza

During this free event, guests of all ages can enjoy trick-or-treating at downtown businesses, carnival games, a lively street dance party, and more seasonal fun. Costumes are encouraged, making the evening a safe and spirited way to celebrate Halloween together as a community.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest during Spooktacular Extravaganza

The ever-popular pet costume contest will feature categories including Best in Show, Most Original, Pet & Human Lookalike, Scariest, Cutest, and Funniest. Judging begins at 6:30 p.m. at the grassy area on W. Broadway Avenue across from Broadway Towers

Register here or in person from 5:30-6:25 p.m. on the 24th. Entry fee for the contest is $5.

Please note: All dogs must be leashed, well-behaved, and comfortable around other pets and people. Owners are responsible for their animals.

For the latest event details, visit www.parksrec.com. Spooktacular Extravaganza is rain or shine. Some activities will be moved under cover to the Maryville Municipal Parking Garage or modified if rain is forecasted.

