Draco is truly one of a kind and has the most special heart. His stature may look intimidating to some, but take one look into his eyes and you will see his kind and goofy nature. This sweet staffy mix is full of love to give and is waiting for the perfect family to call his own! He is very friendly with people and children and adores affection, especially booty scratches and belly rubs!

While Draco’s heart is full of love for his humans, he would do best in a home with no other pets. Although he does not like living with other animals, he enjoys going on walks and can quickly be corrected if he barks at others. He has been a huge hit on our Hiking Hounds Volunteer Program, and has had no issues as long as an appropriate distance is maintained from other animals.

Give this handsome hunk a chance and meet him today! He will reward you with a lifetime full of love, loyalty, and laughter.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

