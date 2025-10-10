Fall is swinging in East Tennessee with the beginning of this season’s performances by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in multiple venues. The Bijou Theatre will host the Tuesday, October 14, kickoff performance Satchmo Swings with Byron Stripling. This outstanding guest musician is known globally for his tributes to Louis Armstrong. Stripling performs with the KJO big band. This performance is made possible by the Lawson Family Foundation.

“The KJO’s 25-26 concert season promises to be an unforgettable experience from stem to stern with world-class guests performing exciting music that young, old, and everyone in between can enjoy. We are so excited to kick things off with the timeless music of the legendary Louis Armstrong,” says KJO Founder Vance Thompson, who started the band more than 25 years ago.

Get your KJO season tickets and single concert tickets online here. The Knoxville Jazz Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates as a 17-piece big band comprised of some of East Tennessee’s top professional musicians. They perform throughout the season at the Bijou and Tennessee Theatres, and they also provide East Tennessee PBS programming through the Live at Lucille’s concert series.

The KJO supports educational programming annually, which includes the Knoxville Jazz Workshop, as well as jazz bands for middle and high school students. These groups practice under the direction of professional musicians and perform in public multiple times throughout the school year. Learn more at knoxjazz.org.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for Solar Alliance, which designs solar projects for manufacturers, offices and nonprofits.

