The Harvest Moon is the first full moon nearest the autumnal equinox. This annual celestial event is a cultural touchstone, especially in regions where traditional agriculture persists or in modern times, with festivals that celebrate seasonal cycles.

We followed the moon throughout our visit to New England this past week. What struck Badger was the moon rising near the same time every day, which is unusual. What I learned is that, unlike other full moons, the Harvest Moon is notable for its unique rising pattern. Due to the shallow angle of the ecliptic relative to the horizon in autumn, the moon rises only about 20-30 minutes later each night (compared to the usual 50 minutes). The distinction became crucial for my photography purposes.

My cultural reference to the October full moon is Neil Young’s 1992 popular song Harvest Moon. The music is striking for Young’s deft guitar playing and the lyrics expertly complement the composition and seasonal vibe:

“But there’s a full moon risin’

Let’s go dancin’ in the light

We know where the music’s playin’

Let’s go out and feel the night

Because I’m still in love with you

I want to see you dance again

Because I’m still in love with you

On this harvest moon”

Every year that I photograph this moon, I think about this song. This year was no exception as my camera captured a unique perspective of it. I hope you enjoy the image as much as I do!

