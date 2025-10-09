Finally, after six years of planning, delays from a pandemic and a local famine, in June, we traveled to the island nation of Madagascar. With a propensity to experience the unusual, the world’s fourth-largest island was on my bucket list.

The amazing wildlife, most of which is endemic to the country, is reason enough to visit. The varied and remarkable scenery, welcoming people, and culture added to the experience. Though not an easy trip, it was certainly worth the effort. Over the next few weeks, I will share some of the wildlife and experiences of Madagascar through photography.

Silhouettes are an interesting way to tell a story without getting bogged down in unnecessary details. This is from Anjajavy Lodge looking west over the Mozambique Channel toward the African mainland. Traditional dances by the staff were highlighted with their human acrobatic imitation of the island’s famous jumping lemurs.

We felt very safe, however, as the country currently has some political strife, we wish for the safety of the wonderful people who welcomed us into their land.

