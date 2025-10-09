The CAC Office on Aging, John T. O’Connor Senior Center, and the American Society on Aging (ASA) will celebrate Ageism Awareness Day on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Modeled after the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons (October 1), Ageism Awareness Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the existence and harm of ageism in our society. This year, we are highlighting the “richness and wide-ranging experiences of aging” to counteract the myth that our chronological age defines who we are.

“Aging is a universal experience, but it happens in different ways for different people. Too often, we think about aging only in terms of what we lose and assume that everyone we consider to be “old” has the same concerns and experiences. But that is far from the truth. Society is always stronger when we embrace the many different voices, experiences, and perspectives that make us who we are; our chronological age contributes to that richness and needs to be viewed as an asset.”

Yet one of the most widespread and socially accepted forms of prejudice, ageism, is defined by the World Health Organization as “the stereotypes (how we think), prejudices (how we feel) and discrimination (how we act) towards others or oneself based on age.” It impacts us at all ages, every time people make assumptions about us because of our age.

Ageism can be found everywhere, in workplaces and healthcare systems to stereotypes we see in entertainment, advertising, and the media. But despite the many pervasive myths about aging, reality is quite different:

Myth: If I avoid aging, I will be happier and healthier. Reality: We can and should change our views about aging. Negative self-perceptions of aging decrease quality of life and can shorten lifespan by 7.5 years.

Myth: Aging is the same for everyone. Reality: Our experience of aging varies widely, depending on numerous factors, including genetics and broader societal influences such as policies and culture. Ageism exacerbates other experiences of discrimination.

Myth: Older adults can’t learn new things, are hoarding wealth, and many other negative stereotypes are portrayed in the media. Reality: We learn and engage at every age and older adults are not uniform in wealth, beliefs, or any other aspect of who they are.

Myth: Differences between generations are substantial. Reality: Differences between generations have been exaggerated, and we often share as much across generations as within them. These beliefs keep us from working together on issues that impact people of every age.

“The American Society on Aging, the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Office on Aging, and allies are raising awareness about ageism and its harms.” “Together, we are advancing a new, more complete narrative that recognizes the many ways people experience aging, while working to break down the barriers that keep us from building a world where everyone can grow older on their own terms. Join us as we shape a future where we all thrive as we age!”

We at the CAC Office on Aging and the John T. O’Connor Senior Center recognize the richness and value of our older adult members and are pleased to add “years to their lives, and life to their years” through the many health, wellness, recreation, and lifelong learning opportunities offered at the Center.

Join us on October 9th as we break down the myths of aging and celebrate the wealth and experience of our older adults.

Learn more about ageism and how to take action at the ASA Ageism Awareness Day webpage.

About the American Society on Aging

The American Society on Aging unites, empowers, and champions everyone working in aging. Since 1954, ASA has developed and led the largest, most diverse community of professionals working in aging in America. As a result, ASA has become the go-to source for cultivating leadership, advancing knowledge, and strengthening the skills of our members and others who work with and on behalf of older adults. For further information about ASA, visit www.asaging.org.

