Knoxville’s favorite not-too-scary Halloween tradition returns for three weekends of family fun, October 9-12, 16-19, and 23–26, 2025, 5:30-8 p.m.

Now in its 39th year, BOO! at the ZOO continues to be a fall favorite for East Tennessee families. Guests can explore the Treat Trail with dozens of treat stations, meet special characters and entertainers, and dance the night away at the Monster Mash Dance Party.

Visitors can also enjoy returning favorites such as the Not-Too-Scary Haunted Graveyard, a whimsical walk-through full of friendly frights, along with classic attractions including the Pumpkin Carriage Zipline Ride, Scary-Go-Round Carousel, and the BOO! Choo Train — all weather permitting. Zoo restaurants and concessions will feature special menu items available exclusively during the event.

2025 Character Schedule

October 9–12

Friday, October 10: Ghostbusters

Saturday, October 11: Elphaba & Glinda (Magic Lamp Entertainment); Ghostbusters

Sunday, October 12: Wednesday Addams, Belle & Moana (Magic Lamp Entertainment); Spectra Twirlers

October 16–19

Thursday, October 16: Ghostbusters (Foothills Busters); Star Trek (Foothills Starfleet)

Friday, October 17: Mario & Princess Peach (Magic Lamp Entertainment); Thriller performance by Krucial Dance

Saturday, October 18: Sanderson Sisters, Captain America & Deadpool (Magic Lamp Entertainment); Star Wars Characters (501st Legion)

Sunday, October 19: Maleficent & Aurora, Ariel & Ursula (Magic Lamp Entertainment); Spectra Twirlers

October 23–26

Thursday, October 23: Spiderman & Spider Gwen (Magic Lamp Entertainment); Ghostbusters (Foothills Busters); Star Trek (Foothills Starfleet)

Friday, October 24: Elphaba & Glinda, Superman & Supergirl (Magic Lamp Entertainment)

Saturday, October 25: Cinderella, Evil Stepsisters & Fairy Godmother (Magic Lamp Entertainment); Star Wars Characters (501st Legion)

Sunday, October 26: Sanderson Sisters (Magic Lamp Entertainment)

General Admission: $15 | Members: $14 | Kids Under 2: Free

Dress up your little ghosts and goblins and enjoy trick-or-treating along the BOO! Trail and make some boo-tiful memories!

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

