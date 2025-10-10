This diner had my first date 49 years ago with my spouse of now 48 years. We have since visited The Original Louis, at 4661 Old Broadway in Knoxville, dozens of times and have never been disappointed.

Known for their delicious Italian and American dishes, it can be quite busy, but their staff works quickly to get you seated.

The Dining Duo, after struggling to decide what to order from the varied menu, went in the Italian direction.

Diner One chose the Baked Spaghetti with meatballs, salad, and garlic bread.

Diner Two chose Veal Parmigiana, also served with salad and bread.

Both meals were outstanding!

Diner One was wavering between the spaghetti and pizza, so a Deluxe Pizza was ordered to-go. It came with cheese, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, sausage, and mushrooms. Reports are that it was delicious and large enough to enjoy more than once.

Louis Original Restaurant and Drive-In is a Knoxville landmark that has been and continues to be a wonderful place for first dates and family outings.

Louis is open daily except Monday. Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out-of-the-way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.