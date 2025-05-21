South Knox Elementary keeps rolling along with innovation and success, receiving a grant from Cal Ripken Sr. and TVA for a STEM center for the school and Boys and Girls Club.

Tanna Nicely, retiring principal of the school, was also recognized as a finalist for the Crystal Apple Award, presented by School Specialty. The award is given to an educator who embodies inspiration, leadership and passion. There could be no more deserving educator than Dr. Nicely.

Earlier this year she received a $10,000 gift from David and Pat Coffey. Previous stories here and here.

