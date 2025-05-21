The headline here is an incredible spring sports season by Grace Christian Academy which is putting teams in the state tournament competing in five different sports for the first time in school history.
The end of season state tournaments are listed below for all spring sports.
Baseball region and state tournaments: here.
- Coalfield is contending in Class I A
- Sweetwater and Alcoa are in the field for this Class 2A
- Anderson County is contending in Class 3A
- Oak Ridge and Farragut are in the Class 4A finals
- Knoxville Grace and Providence Academy are in for Class IA
Softball region and state tournaments here.
- Coalfield is contending in Class I A
- Kingston and Alcoa are in the field for this Class 2A
- Gibbs is contending in Class 3A
- Farragut is in the Class 4A finals
- CAK is the Class IIA
Boys’ soccer region and state tournaments: here.
- South Doyle and Fulton from Class AA
- Bearden and Hardin Valley (actually vs each other first) in Class AAA
- Knoxville Grace and Webb School are in Division Class IA
Boys’ tennis state tournaments: here.
TEAM
- Knoxville Grace and Webb are (playing each other first) in Division II Class A
INDIVIDUALS
- Anderson County in Class AA
- CAK and Providence in Division II Class A
Girls’ tennis state tournaments: here.
TEAM
- Knoxville Grace in Division II Class A
- Knoxville Catholic in Division II Class AA
INDIVIDUALS
- Hardin Valley in Class AA
- CAK in Division II Class A
Boys’ track and field tournaments: here.
Girls’ track and field tournaments: here.
Baseball
May 20-22, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
Murfreesboro, TN
May 20-23, 2025
Division I Class 1A
Division I Class 2A
Division I Class 3A
Division I Class 4A
Murfreesboro, TN
Soccer
May 20-23, 2025
Division I Class A
Division I Class AA
Division I Class AAA
Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
May 21-22, 2025
Division II Class A
Division II Class AA
Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Softball
May 20-23, 2025
Murfreesboro Sports Complex, McKnight Fields, & MTSU
Boys’ Tennis
May 20-23, 2025
Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Girls’ Tennis
May 20-23, 2025
Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN
Boys’ Track and Field
May 14-15, 2025
Class A Decathlon
Class AA Decathlon
Class AAA Decathlon
State Decathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville, TN
May 14-16, 2025
Division II-A Decathlon
Division II-AA Decathlon
State Decathlon – Site TBD
May 20-22, 2025
Class A Championship
Class AA Championship
Class AAA Championship
Division II-A Championship
Division II-AA Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN
Girls’ Track and Field
May 14, 2025
Class A Pentathlon
Class AA Pentathlon
Class AAA Pentathlon
State Pentathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville
May 14-16, 2025
Division II-A Pentathlon
Division II-AA Pentathlon
State Pentathlon – Site TBD
May 20-22, 2025
Class A Championship
Class AA Championship
Class AAA Championship
Division II-A Championship
Division II-AA Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN
Unified Track and Field
May 22, 2025
Unified Track Championship
Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Mufreesboro, TN
