The headline here is an incredible spring sports season by Grace Christian Academy which is putting teams in the state tournament competing in five different sports for the first time in school history.

The end of season state tournaments are listed below for all spring sports.

Baseball region and state tournaments: here.

Coalfield is contending in Class I A

Sweetwater and Alcoa are in the field for this Class 2A

Anderson County is contending in Class 3A

Oak Ridge and Farragut are in the Class 4A finals

Knoxville Grace and Providence Academy are in for Class IA

Softball region and state tournaments here.

Coalfield is contending in Class I A

Kingston and Alcoa are in the field for this Class 2A

Gibbs is contending in Class 3A

Farragut is in the Class 4A finals

CAK is the Class IIA

Boys’ soccer region and state tournaments: here.

South Doyle and Fulton from Class AA

Bearden and Hardin Valley (actually vs each other first) in Class AAA

Knoxville Grace and Webb School are in Division Class IA

Boys’ tennis state tournaments: here.

TEAM

Knoxville Grace and Webb are (playing each other first) in Division II Class A

INDIVIDUALS

Anderson County in Class AA

CAK and Providence in Division II Class A

Girls’ tennis state tournaments: here.

TEAM

Knoxville Grace in Division II Class A

Knoxville Catholic in Division II Class AA

INDIVIDUALS

Hardin Valley in Class AA

CAK in Division II Class A

Boys’ track and field tournaments: here.

Girls’ track and field tournaments: here.

Baseball

May 20-22, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

Murfreesboro, TN

May 20-23, 2025

Division I Class 1A

Division I Class 2A

Division I Class 3A

Division I Class 4A

Murfreesboro, TN

Soccer

May 20-23, 2025

Division I Class A

Division I Class AA

Division I Class AAA

Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

May 21-22, 2025

Division II Class A

Division II Class AA

Richard Siegel Soccer Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Softball

May 20-23, 2025

Murfreesboro Sports Complex, McKnight Fields, & MTSU

Boys’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025

Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Tennis

May 20-23, 2025

Adams Tennis Complex – Murfreesboro, TN

Boys’ Track and Field

May 14-15, 2025

Class A Decathlon

Class AA Decathlon

Class AAA Decathlon

State Decathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville, TN

May 14-16, 2025

Division II-A Decathlon

Division II-AA Decathlon

State Decathlon – Site TBD

May 20-22, 2025

Class A Championship

Class AA Championship

Class AAA Championship

Division II-A Championship

Division II-AA Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN

Girls’ Track and Field

May 14, 2025

Class A Pentathlon

Class AA Pentathlon

Class AAA Pentathlon

State Pentathlon – Kirkwood High School – Clarksville

May 14-16, 2025

Division II-A Pentathlon

Division II-AA Pentathlon

State Pentathlon – Site TBD

May 20-22, 2025

Class A Championship

Class AA Championship

Class AAA Championship

Division II-A Championship

Division II-AA Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Murfreesboro, TN

Unified Track and Field

May 22, 2025

Unified Track Championship

Dean A. Hayes Stadium – MTSU – Mufreesboro, TN

