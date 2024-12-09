Tanna Nicely and I have shared many paths in our journeys, once graduate students together and later Knox County principals just miles apart. Tanna was appointed principal of South Knoxville Elementary School in 2014, moving from her role as assistant principal at Sarah Moore Greene. In her 10th year, she has reached a pinnacle few principals ever reach: financial recognition for belief, support and commitment to learning.

David Coffey has served on the Education Committee in the TN House of Representatives. Sandra Clark interviewed him on December 3, prior to his recognition of Tanna’s incredible work at South Knoxville Elementary on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Coffey said, “I wanted to visit SKES. (Lt. Gov.) Randy (McNally) got me in the door and I went to visit the principal, Tanna Nicely.”

Why did he want to visit SKES and Tanna Nicely? Coffey explains:

“I thought education was the most important (issue in state government), but we could not get things going right. I’ve worked with a friend (who created a chart that shows South Knoxville Elementary School at the top). He can look at any particular school across the state.”

See the Clark’s entire interview from last week, including the chart showing SKES scoring 80 percent of third graders proficient or advanced in reading – at the top of Knox County Schools, and yet the students are in the mid-range of schools with economically disadvantaged students.

Coffey asked Principal Nicely what her secrets are, which would be a great boon for all the other schools to learn a “secret sauce,” right? But she simply responded, “Nothing. It’s a team effort. I’m not in the classroom. … We expect them to learn.”

Still, Coffey believes as the QB, the principal should be rewarded for leading SKES which is “like a north star,” but he could not find a foundation that would give money to an individual.

So, David and his wife, Pat, are making a $10,000 gift to Nicely personally. They have covered the taxes so it’s “tax-free” to her. They made a similar gift in Anderson County.

Next year, they plan to give $20,000 in Knox and $20,000 in Anderson/Roane. They will reward the highest-achieving principal and also the principal of the schools that have made the most improvement over 2024.

“If this works, it could be picked up across the country,” Coffey said. “We all know K-3 reading is where it’s at.”

I asked my friend and former co-worker the same question as David Coffey: secret? Anyone reading her answer can find that secret sauce.

Tanna says:

“SKE is a hidden gem. It is a special place where our community, parents, business partners, staff and kids believe three truths:

“Excellence is not an accident.

“Every child deserves the right to learn to read.

“It takes focus and hard work to ensure our kids are excelling and growing.”

What do I see as the secret sauce. It’s not scientific, but realistic and it’s not a new curriculum or program.

Tanna has been left in her administrative position for 10 years to build relationships with the community, businesses, staff, parents and students. (Maybe a hint to administrative appointment decision making).

Tanna calls her school a “hidden gem,” which demonstrates her unwavering support and enthusiasm to create a vibrant school culture.

Her “three truths” demonstrate a genuine love for education that has inspired both students, teachers and a community to strive for excellence, believing that every child has the potential to succeed.

