High school football 2024 ended last weekend with two local teams returning home as state champions.

Alcoa (13-1) faced undefeated Westview (14-0) on Friday in Chattanooga but left no doubt in the outcome with a 40-21 victory at game’s end.

The Most Outstanding Player of this game: Eli Graf (Alcoa)

See the game breakdown for TSSAA sports here.

The biggest game was the evening game between undefeated Sevier Co. against undefeated Page answering if Sevier Co.’s magical season would continue.

Fans had plenty of excitement as the game came down to the fourth quarter with Sevier Co. indeed clinching the state championship with a 27-20 win over Page.

The Most Outstanding Player of this game: Cooper Newman (Sevier Co.)

Check out our coverage of basketball and wrestling beginning on Wednesday.