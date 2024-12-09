Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law (LMU Law) has hired Lucille C. McGee as director of experiential learning and assistant professor of law.

McGee brings a wealth of experience and expertise in experiential education. Her work includes the establishment of a medical-legal partnership clinic where law students provide pro bono civil legal services under the supervision of licensed attorneys to assist low-income hospital patients. McGee is a graduate of Harvard University’s Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning, where she earned a higher education teaching certificate in 2020. She received her J.D. from the Appalachian School of Law and her bachelor’s in English from the University of Georgia.

In her new role, McGee will oversee LMU Law’s experiential learning programs, including clinics, externships and simulation courses. She will teach practice-oriented courses such as externship and pleadings & practice.

McGee has been a licensed attorney in Tennessee since 2013. She is an active member of several professional organizations, including the Knoxville Bar Association (KBA).

“We are thrilled to welcome Prof. McGee to the LMU Law community,” said LMU Law Dean Matt Lyon. “Her experience in experiential learning will be invaluable to our students as they build the skills necessary to succeed in practice.”

The Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law is located in Knoxville’s Historic City Hall Building. For information, call 865-545-5303 or visit online at Law.LMUnet.edu.

Emily Loden, creative director for Social Media, Public Relations and Internal Communications at Lincoln Memorial University, provided information and quotes for this story.

Impaired Driver Sentenced to 11 Years for Vehicular Homicide

DA Charme Allen said prosecutors in the DUI Unit obtained an 11-year sentence against an impaired driver who struck a motorcyclist while driving 91 miles per hour on Kingston Pike. The 23-year-old male was convicted of vehicular homicide by intoxication, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and speeding.

In a three-day trial in October, Assistant DAs Mitch Eisenberg and Caleb Smothers explained to the jury that on July 23, 2022, at 10:45 p.m., Knoxville Police Department Officer Jafar Flemming responded to a crash on Kingston Pike near Huxley Road. The investigation uncovered that the victim was traveling eastbound on Kingston Pike by motorcycle. At the same time, the accused was traveling at 91 miles per hour down Kingston Pike.

He continued at that speed and struck the victim, causing his death.

“This senseless tragedy was completely avoidable, but a young man lost his life because of the choices made by an impaired driver,” said DA Allen.

Under Tennessee law, the convicted driver must serve the 11 years in prison without the possibility of parole. More info here.