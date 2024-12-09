We’re excited to bring you a special gift this season — a chance to win TWO Silver Dollywood Season Passes in our Dollywood Season Pass Giveaway!

The giveaway runs from December 6, noon ET to December 13, noon ET, with the winner announced on December 16.

To enter, follow us on our Instagram and click on the link in our bio for instructions on how to enter.

For full details, check out the official rules: here.

Enter now to claim your chance to enjoy a gift that you’ll use all year long brought to you by Covenant Health, the official health partner of Dollywood.

Good luck, and we can’t wait to help make your season magical!

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Covenant Health is a community-owned, healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 caregivers, clinicians and dedicated employees and volunteers.