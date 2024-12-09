Sam Taylor Sr., 87, longtime owner of Dixie Lee Wines and Liquors, passed away on December 7, 2024.

I met Sam through Tom King and had a chance to talk with him one afternoon in his bar/man cave at the Dixie Lee Wines & Liquors store that’s so far West it’s virtually in Loudon County. Like so many of his generation, Sam Taylor was a patriot and a family man. He was generous in the community, especially with his contributions to Farragut Rotary and all the causes that club supports, and he was a risk-taking business owner. I liked Sam.

He earned a business degree from the University of Tennessee and served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked in accounting, primarily for Albers Drug Company, and in 1998 purchased Dixie Lee Wines and Liquors. In 2018, he and wife Linda sold the business to his three children: Sam III, Ellen and Andy. You can read his full obituary here.

The family will receive friends at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, from 4-6 p.m., with a Rosary immediately following. A funeral Mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., with a graveside service immediately following at Pleasant Forest Cemetery in Farragut, Tennessee.

Here are two stories from Tom King that tell Sam’s story.