Soothed by the clouds

Along the forgotten coast of Florida are many hurricane-ravaged buildings and docks. The undulating shape of this one caught my eye so I stopped. It was a good time to try some long-exposure photography.

With my camera mounted on a sturdy tripod, this image is a two-minute exposure. I like the movement that the long exposure creates in the clouds and the way it smoothes the water. Converting it to black and white keeps the viewer’s attention on the dock.

