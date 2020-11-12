Hamblen County gets new healthcare facility

Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, a member of Covenant Health, will build a $37 million outpatient facility on Merchant’s Greene at the end of a new four-lane highway connecting Morristown to Exit 4 off Interstate 81. Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2021 and open in 2022.

The proposed 50,000-square-foot facility will include a free-standing emergency department and diagnostic center as well as physician offices. The building will be known as Morristown-Hamblen West.

Gordon Lintz, president and CAO of Morristown-Hamblen, said the new, consumer-focused facility is designed for more convenient access and efficient service.

Information provided by Public Relations Department of Covenant Health