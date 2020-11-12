David Smoak is state’s top city manager

From the hills of East Tennessee to the farmlands of West Tennessee, there are some 110 cities and towns led by city managers or town administrators. In 2020, the town of Farragut stands tall. Last week Farragut Town Administrator David Smoak was named the state’s City Manager of the Year by the Tennessee City Managers Association (TCMA). He received the award at a luncheon in Nashville on Nov. 4, the 33rd year for this award.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by your peers. It’s humbling,” Smoak, 45, said. “It recognizes your work that you do for your community. Lots of city managers I look up to have won this and I admire some who have not won this. It’s a huge honor.”

Smoak came to East Tennessee and Farragut 10 years ago from Collierville, Tennessee, where he was the assistant city manager. Add his honor to the town celebrating its 40th anniversary and 2020 becomes a very special year, pandemic and all.

Smoak, a past president of the Rotary Club of Farragut, seldom if ever misses community and business events in Farragut. He truly loves the community of approximately 22,600 citizens. Why?

“I love it that in local government like Farragut I’m working one step away from the people we serve, unlike state and federal government,” he explained. “Anyone can come down to the Town Hall and talk to myself or the Board of Aldermen. It’s not all about politics. We have so many people who volunteer to make this community better. We all want to build the community the right way and leave a legacy.”

He’s looking forward for the new Farragut Community Center on Campbell Station Road to fully open after Covid. He’s excited about developing the project known as “The Town Center at Biddle Farm.” There is a possibility of another new major development coming on Kingston Pike on the 68-acre property owned by former Farragut Mayor Eddy Ford.

Smoak is focused on the continued build-out and upgrades at McFee Park and the transformation of the intersection of Kingston Pike and Campbell Station Road. “We used to have an ugly gas station there, an old house and an old restaurant building,” he said.

The old gas station is getting close to opening as a combination center for food trucks and retail space. The old restaurant is a thriving retail center and the old Campbell Station Inn Historic House is looking very different these days. “All three corners are brand new with new construction and renovations that is reenergizing the heart of our town,” he said. “And we’re all working together to get this all done and for me that’s exciting.”

