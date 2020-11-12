Enjoy music from home on Friday

This Friday evening showcases opportunities to bring local musical performances in to your living room.

Though the Big Ears Festival was cancelled (along with most everything else) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is finding ways for the show to go on. On Friday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m., Big Ears presents a livestream of Lonnie Holley & Friends (assembled from musicians across the region). The special recording was set up in the round at Knoxville’s The Mill & Mine. The stream will be hosted on Mandolin.com. Tickets are $14 (plus service charges) in advance and $16 (plus service charges) on the day of show. For those unable to watch the initial stream, it will be available on replay for 48 hours after the initial stream (note: tickets may only be purchased, however, before or during the initial broadcast). Tickets can be purchased here.

Knoxville Opera and East Tennessee PBS have collaborated to create “Knox Opera for All: A Celebration of Knoxville Opera” – a concert filmed at The Tennessee Theater that will be broadcast on East Tennessee PBS Friday, Nov. 13, at 9 p.m. The Knoxville Opera Guild is planning at least one virtual event to complement the release of this production. Find out more here.

With limited seating plus online streaming, The Bijou Theater presents Live with Temp Job on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30). One half band and the other half party, Temp Job is an eclectic eight-piece group filled with local musicians inspired by punk, funk and rock ‘n’ roll. The Bijou Theatre will stream the performance live for a minimum donation of $10 plus applicable fees. This donation will allow the viewer to tune in live and view a replay of the show until the Sunday, Nov. 15, at midnight. View full details (including current schedule) and purchase tickets for both in person and online options here.

