New events for Christmas in the City

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here. Deadline Friday, Nov. 13, to register your neighborhood in the city’s holiday season decorations challenge. Participating neighborhoods will be identified on a Neighborhood Holiday Trails map on the city’s website. The event starts Nov. 30. Info: Eden Slater.

Karns Democratic Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, for the semi-annual trash pickup on Beaver Ridge-Byington Road. The volunteers will gather behind the old Hardee’s on Oak Ridge Highway. All are welcomed.

Tennessee Valley Mustang Club is planning a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at the parking lot of Dr. Don Wegener, Powell Chiropractic Center, 7311 Clinton Hwy., Ste. A. Drop by to see some cool cars.

Hardin Valley residents may donate to Toys for Tots at the Sage Kohler State Farm office, 10736 Hardin Valley Rd. (next to Firehouse Subs) through Dec. 11.