Problem-solving. Creative thinking. Real-world skills. Girl Scouts can do it all through the Solutions Superstar patch program. From cookie delivery routes to egg- drop engineering, these hands-on activities build confidence and spark curiosity about logistics and STEM careers. See how Girl Scouts score the patch by completing 3 fun challenges here.

If your girl is ready for fun adventures and to start creating the world she wants to see, she’s ready to be a Girl Scout today. Visit girlscoutcsa.org or text “JOIN” to 59618 to learn more.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

