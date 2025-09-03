Pellissippi State Community College is taking the lead in offering non-credit personal enrichment classes, a rewarding way to explore new interests and develop skills without the pressure of grades.

Instructors from the community teach the 80-plus classes being offered: small business owners and practitioners in the respective field of the class. Courses cover a wide range of topics, from art and photography to bike maintenance and homeowner’s electricity, allowing individuals to pursue passions or hobbies that may not be directly related to their careers. They provide a relaxed learning environment where participants can engage with others who share similar interests, fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

Participants may join a class by registering up to two days prior, with new courses starting every week and lasting 6 weeks for 90 minutes a week, one-time workshops that are three hours or 6-8 hour full-day workshops. Costs vary from $60 to $150, with most courses under $100.

Some of the upcoming classes are mandolin, conversational French, cyanotype, Argentine Tango, Deep Dive into Cinema (70’s ocean-themed films), the Holston-French Broad Valleys (part of the “Our Appalachia” series), acrylic painting, resin glass art, beekeeping, beginner lampworking, Aging on Purpose (mastering elderhood for independence and resilience), the World of Cheese, and Be Your Own Coach life coaching seminar.

To be added to the monthly PSCC newsletter, contact Pellissippi Workforce & Community Development at 865-539-7167 or wcd@pstcc.edu.

By investing time in these classes, individuals can expand their horizons, gain new perspectives, and cultivate a lifelong love for learning.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.

