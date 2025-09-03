Khloe Beal, a sixth grader at Northwest Middle School, is currently competing in Colossal’s Youth Athlete of the Year competition, a nationwide campaign that raises funds and awareness for the Why Not You Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

As a Junior Olympics first place gold medalist in the high jump, Khloe is passionate about track and field and her community. Through this competition, she has the opportunity to showcase how young athletes can utilize their talents to make a positive impact. She says, “This experience has been incredibly meaningful because it’s brought my community together to support me and the charitable cause behind the competition.”

If Khloe wins, the $25,000 prize will help fund her track and field expenses, further her dream of inspiring other young athletes, and donate a portion of the funds back to the community to support other kids.

To support Khloe, everyone is invited to vote here. Or use the QR Code. VOTING ENDS THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4!

