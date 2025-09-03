Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife, at Google Science.

Congress: Back in session with two committee meetings: See today.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court Follow the decision of the top court here.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Knoxville City Council postpones Emerald Youth proposal. Knoxville City Council voted to postpone its final decision for four weeks to allow additional feedback from the community. Emerald Youth Foundation President and CEO Steve Diggs stated: “For more than three years, Emerald Youth Foundation has engaged in hundreds of conversations with individuals, groups and community leaders about a proposed facility in East Knoxville to serve city children and families. We respect City Council’s decision to postpone for four weeks to allow additional community feedback. Meeting the needs of young people and families right in their own neighborhood has always been the driving force behind this project and location. I hope and believe that their needs will continue to be considered. When we invest in young people, the entire community benefits. We remain committed to this deliberate and thoughtful process and appreciate the leadership of City Council and Mayor Kincannon.”

Market Square Farmers Market Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Nourish Knoxville operates four producer-only farmers’ markets in Knoxville. Everything sold at our farmers markets is grown/ raised/ produced by a vendor within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Jazz on the Square. Market Square Mall offers entertainment from 7-9 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Bring a chair or blanket, or sit on the patio of one of the fine restaurants along the square. Jazz On The Square happens every week in May, June and September, weather permitting. Presented by the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra in partnership with the city of Knoxville Department of Special Events.

The Sharp-Hunter sisters partner with UT to preserve their historic Tennessee farm. Robert Henry Sharp was given about 300 acres and established what is now known as the Sharp-Hunter Farm, in 1841. See the full story on WBIR.

Weather: Mild temps with chance of rain According to the National Weather Service, today we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly sunny skies and a high near 80. Tonight, we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low of around 62.

Knoxville/ Knox County Planning Commission: Meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.