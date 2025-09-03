Week Two of high school football was an exciting one with some more unusual results. We will look at the results from some spotlighted games.

Catholic at Anderson County — (Thursday, Aug. 28) Interesting side note: Catholic star wideout Tyreek King, who is a Tennessee commit, is a cousin of Anderson County running back Jayzon Thompson. Both players shared the 5Star Preps 2023 Offensive Underclassman of the Year. Knoxville Catholic 28, Anderson Co. 7

Lenoir City at Loudon — Week 2 (Aug. 29) This century-long rivalry, “Battle of the Bridge,” means something in these two cities. Loudon 40, Lenoir City 10

Oak Ridge at Clinton — Week 2 (Aug. 29) Oak Ridge has owned this long-standing rivalry. The Dragons’ last win in the series came in 2009. Oak Ridge 42, Clinton 13

The other scores from the East Division are posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week). Here are some of the more local East Division scores.

Lakeway Christian 70 , Asheville Christian, NC 0

, Asheville Christian, NC 0 Alcoa 63 , Bearden 13

, Bearden 13 Asheville School, NC 47, Knoxville Webb 30

47, Knoxville Webb 30 Oneida 28 , Harriman 0

, Harriman 0 Cherokee 33 , Campbell Co. 0

, Campbell Co. 0 Chuckey-Doak 38 , Sullivan East 21

, Sullivan East 21 Gibbs 24 , Knoxville Halls 21

, Knoxville Halls 21 Grainger 49 , Union Co. 7

, Union Co. 7 Hardin Valley 34 , Morristown East 0

, Morristown East 0 Heritage 28 , CAK 21

, CAK 21 Kingston 46 , Oliver Springs 22

, Oliver Springs 22 Knoxville Central 48 , Fulton 19

, Fulton 19 Knoxville Grace 24 , Carter 21

, Carter 21 Maryville 48 , Knoxville West 7

, Knoxville West 7 Oakdale 46 , Jellico 19

, Jellico 19 Oneida 28 , Harriman 0

, Harriman 0 Powell 26 , Farragut 21

, Farragut 21 Rockwood 42, Wartburg Central 0

News and Notes

