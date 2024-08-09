Solar Alliance ranked in Solar Power World

The Knoxville-based workforce known here as Solar Alliance Southeast LLC has achieved a notable ranking with industry influencer Solar Power World. The new 2024 lists are out, noting work done in 2023.

The Solar Alliance team has ranked in the top 10 for Tennessee solar professionals and in the top 12 in neighboring Kentucky. The Top Solar Contractors list is based on an application process showing documentation of kilowatts installed and commissioned in 2023. It did not include multiple projects that were still in process at the end of the year.

“We are proud to continue our tradition of quality workmanship for commercial customers throughout the Southeast,” said Sales Director Tom Talmage III.

Solar Alliance Southeast ranks 101 among Engineering, Procurement and Construction firms, 103 in the Commercial Solar category, and 267 among solar companies nationwide in the Top Solar Contractors rankings. SASE manages all stages of solar projects, from design to installation and maintenance.

The parent company of Solar Alliance Southeast LLC is Solar Alliance Energy Inc., an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. You can reach Solar Alliance sales director Talmage at tomt@solaralliance.com or 865-888-6055.

For general questions or to host our Solar 101 continuing education class for residential building contractors or real estate agents in Tennessee, contact marketing coordinator & sales assistant abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349