Cotton Candy Classic 5K is September 7

Join us for the sweetest race of the year: the 6th annual Cotton Candy Classic 5K on Saturday, September 7, 8 a.m. at Chilhowee Park.

Walk, run or donate to benefit the Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation. The mission of the Foundation is to preserve East Tennessee’s heritage by promoting agricultural awareness, supporting educational programs and cultivating youth development through scholarships and youth activities.

Let’s cross the finish line together! Sign up today —> Here

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.