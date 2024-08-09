Nancy Chadwell preached her funeral every day

When Maynardville matriarch Nancy Jane Chadwell died on August 7, 2024, at age 85, her family did not schedule memorial services. She would always say “I preached my own funeral,” said a family member, “as she tried to be good to everyone and helped anyone she could. … She should be remembered most for her kindness and support to many people, especially children.”

Nancy was retired from TDOT and was the original owner of “Pete’s Place” in Maynardville. Nancy lived a full life, as she stated “I did it my way.”

She was married for 63 years to Fred “Pete” Chadwell who died in 2019. He had owned Chadwell Brothers Meat Company, Hickory Valley Meat Company and, with Nancy, Pete’s Place Restaurant.

Arrangements were by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary in Maynardville. The obituary is here.