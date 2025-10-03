Well, here we are with a government shutdown nobody wanted and no solution in sight.

National Parks including our beloved Smokies are in a “sort-of” spot – sort of open but without staff. Here’s what was posted on the GSMNP website on October 3, 2025: Government Shutdown Alert – Because of the federal government shutdown, www.doi.gov is not being updated and will not be able to respond to inquiries until appropriations are enacted. Please visit: https://www.doi.gov/shutdown

A detailed contingency plan is posted here:

The following facilities are currently closed: (Posted: 10/1/2025) Cades Cove Loop Road, Cades Cove Picnic Area, Cades Cove Visitor Center, Chimneys Picnic Area and Sugarlands Visitor Center.

Smokies Life Operations

Smokies Life is a nonprofit organized to support the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

In an email, the group announced normal operations during the shutdown including keeping open visitor centers at Gatlinburg, Townsend, Kuwohi (N.C.), Oconaluftee (N.C.) and Swain County (N.C.).

There’s a dedicated webpage to find current information about Smokies Life operations and changes caused by the shutdown. It will be updated.

Also, Smokies Life staff are on the job at the office, warehouse and open visitor centers. The web store remains online and orders are being processed and shipped. Branch Out events will take place for those who have registered, unless otherwise notified directly by Smokies Life staff.

Smokies Life said a broad community effort for financial support is coming together to help the park continue open access as usual.

Finally, the email said campgrounds in the park remain open. Reservations are being honored and taken for future stays.

Department of Interior

The national parks fall under the U.S. Department of Interior, headed by Secretary Doug Burgum, 69, a former two-term governor of North Dakota. Burgum worked as a chimney sweep to help pay his way through North Dakota State University before earning an MBA from Stanford. In 1983, he literally “bet the farm” to provide seed capital for a software startup called Great Plains, according to the department’s website.

Burgum led Great Plains through a successful IPO and grew the company to over 2,000 employees before its acquisition by Microsoft. Burgum remained with Microsoft for six years as the senior vice president of business solutions.

He later co-founded Arthur Ventures and chaired international software companies including Atlassian, SuccessFactors and as a board member for Avalara.

He was elected governor in 2016 and 2020. He ran for President in 2024, overwhelmed in the Republican Primary by Donald Trump. Burgum is a self-made billionaire and is arguably among the smartest members of Trump’s cabinet.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful announces nominees for orchids

Since 1979, the Keep Knoxville Beautiful organization has recognized efforts by groups and individuals to make our town a prettier place. Orchids will be presented at a dinner Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at Knoxville Museum of Art, cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. Ticket info here. Here are this year’s nominees:

Community Project

Fulton High School Outdoor Classroom and Garden

ReOak – Oakwood-Lincoln Park

Roseanne Wolf Picnic Area Beautification Project

Green at Work

Knoxville Utilities Board

Smurfit Westrock Knoxville Recycle

WM

New Architecture

Covenant Health Park

First Creek at Austin Phase 2

The Lawson Family Foundation Offices

Liberty Place

Lululemon Store

Sunsphere Welcome Center

UTIA Agriculture & Natural Resources Building

Outdoor Space

French Broad Veterans Memorial Park

Lakeshore Park Pavilions

Lin Christenberry Marsh Gardens at Lakeshore Park

UTK Regional Stormwater Park

Xul Brewing Company

Public Art

ECO-Scape Imaginings

KnoxWalls at Emory Place

Mural at Cal Johnson Community Center

Pier 865 at Cradle of Country Music Park

Redesign/Reuse

Farragut Town Hall Interior Renovations

Fort Sanders Market & Liquor

The Gateway – Metro Drug Coalition

Historic Rule House

Johnson Architecture Headquarters

Kern’s Food Hall

Redeemer Church of Knoxville

Vida and The Vault

Notes and Quotes

Oakes Farm in the Gibbs community is celebrating its 25th year of a fall corn maze. This year’s maze will be open every day during fall break plus every Thursday-Sunday through November 2, 2025. Tickets are available at this special site: https://oakesfarm.ticketspice.com/oakes-farm-2025 Tickets are restricted by time and date, so it’s best to purchase tickets early to secure the date and time of your choosing.

Wears Valley Fall Fest, set for Friday-Sunday, October 17-19, at 3179 Wears Valley Road, Sevierville, Tennessee. Sponsored by Keep Sevier Beautiful. With over 200 crafters and vendors, incredible Southern food, live entertainment and demonstrations, antique tractors and fun for all. Tickets are $5 per person (ages 4 and older). Info: 865-774-6677 or https://www.wearsvalleyfallfest.com/

Outdoor Knoxville, a calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation, has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Quote: “Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me truth. How vain it is to sit down to write when you have not stood up to live. The question is not what you look at, but what you see. The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation.” – Henry David Thoreau, a 19th century American writer and naturalist. He is best known for Walden (1854).

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.