The annual Wicked Cool celebration returns, starting Monday, Oct. 6, bringing nearly a month of ghoulish Halloween fun, festive activities, and spooky surprises to Downtown Knoxville for all ages.

With the support of Downtown Knoxville Alliance, this October celebration blends the crisp thrill of fall with a playful dose of Halloween creepiness. From eerie cocktails and spooky specials to family-friendly scavenger hunts, trick-or-treating, and photo contests, there’s something wickedly fun for everyone. Whether chasing creepy critters or snapping costume photos, Downtown Knoxville is the place to be this Halloween season for residents and visitors.

“Wicked Cool is one of our favorite ways to bring the community together,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “This year, we’re especially excited to add trick-or-treating to the lineup, giving families another fun reason to explore downtown. Whether you’re dressing up, snapping photos or just enjoying the festive atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Wicked Cool experiences continue through Friday, Oct. 31, and include:

Trick-or-treating on Market Square: New to the lineup of wicked activities is trick-or-treating on Halloween. Businesses on Market Square and along Union Avenue between Gay and Walnut streets will hand out candy from 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 to all the goblins and ghouls. Participants can pick up a free trick-or-treat bag in the Downtown Knoxville Alliance enclave, located next to Scruffy City Hall on Market Square, while supplies last.

Wicked Cool is presented by the Downtown Knoxville Alliance with support from Dogwood Arts, City of Knoxville, Graphic Creations, Christmas Decor Plus More, and the many downtown businesses and property owners who help bring the celebration to life.

To learn more about all the events and specials, visit downtownknoxville.org/wicked.

