Muse Knoxville announces the opening of its newest interactive exhibit, Mini Food City, on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at Muse Knoxville, 516 N. Beaman St.

Step inside Mini Food City, where children can shop for healthy foods, fill their baskets, and check out at the register—all while learning through play in this engaging, hands-on space. The exhibit is designed to encourage imagination, teamwork, early math skills, and nutritional awareness in a fun, interactive setting.

Muse Knoxville is honored to partner with Food City, the Siddiqi Foundation, and First Horizon Foundation to bring this vibrant exhibit to life. “Mini Food City is a wonderful example of what’s possible when strong partnerships come together to invest in children,” said Allison Comer, President & CEO of Muse Knoxville. “Through imaginative play, kids can explore healthy foods, practice grocery shopping, and build life skills that support their well-being — all thanks to the collaboration of community partners who believe in learning through play.”

“Food City is proud to partner with Muse Knoxville to create the new Mini Food City exhibit, which will provide a fun-filled, interactive, and educational experience for children throughout our region,” said Katie Penny, Executive Vice President of Store Operations for Food City’s Knoxville Division.

“Siddiqi Charitable Foundation is proud to support the healthy food education and signage within Mini Food City,” said Heetesh Patel, CEO, Siddiqi Charitable Foundation.

Jim Atchley, Knoxville Market President for First Horizon, said: “Engaging kids through interactive play not only builds essential life skills but also sparks curiosity for healthy habits and smart decision-making. We are proud to partner with Muse Knoxville and Food City to inspire our youngest minds to learn and grow through hands-on experiences.”

Betsi James is the special events manager for Food City Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.