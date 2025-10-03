BOO! at the Zoo is Knoxville’s largest Halloween event, featuring several nights of not-too-scary Halloween fun perfect for preschool and elementary-aged children. A Halloween tradition, BOO! at the Zoo is a family event featuring trick-or-treating along the BOO! Trail, where little trick-or-treaters can fill their bag with goodies as they make their way through the zoo. Wander through our haunted cemetery and enjoy spooky snacks—it’s a fang-tastic time!

Dates for Boo! at the Zoo

October 9-12, 5:30-8 p.m.

October 16-19, 5:30-8 p.m.

October 23-26, 5:30-8 p.m.

Admission rates

General admission is $15. Members’ admission $14, and kids under two are free.

For more details, see Boo at Zoo Knoxville.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

