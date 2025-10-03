I hiked the Chestnut Branch Trail, the Appalachian Trail from Chestnut Branch Trail to Davenport Gap, and NC State 32 from Davenport Gap to Big Creek entrance. Sections of the trail are heavily covered with acorns. Challenging to walk on acorns without falling. Caution is the order of the day.

The Chestnut Branch Trail starts just past the Big Creek ranger station on the right. On the Chestnut Branch Trail, about a half mile up the trail on the right, there is a vine that is covered with white blooms that look exactly like Squirrel Corn blooms. It is 2.0 miles long and dead ends into the Appalachian Trail. It would be described as difficult.

At the NC/TN State line on State 32, there is a sign saying “road closed – no access”. There is a stop sign at the A T. Several out-of-state cars were passing by. Two sets of people stopped and asked for assistance in getting to the interstate, saying their GPS had routed them over this road.

It is on the North Carolina side of the park. One would get off of I-40 East at the first exit past the Hartford exit. The road along the river is in bad shape (damaged by Hurricane Helene). The section of the Appalachian Trail checked today runs from the Chestnut Branch Trail to State 32 at Davenport Gap.

Along State 32, there is a small gorge below the road that is covered with Pale Jewelweed in full bloom. It is about .4 miles up State 32 from the Big Creek intersection on the right side of the road.

The Chestnut Branch Trail is blooming

Blue Asters – Some – Mostly at peak bloom.

– Some – Mostly at peak bloom. Curtis Aster – Few – At peak bloom.

– Few – At peak bloom. Erect Goldenrod – Some – Mostly at peak bloom or just beyond peak bloom.

– Some – Mostly at peak bloom or just beyond peak bloom. Great Lobelia – Some – Some at peak bloom, some beyond peak bloom.

– Some – Some at peak bloom, some beyond peak bloom. Lions Foot – Many – Past peak bloom.

Mountain Gentian – Few – Just starting to bloom. Nice. About one and a half miles up trail.

– Few – Just starting to bloom. Nice. About one and a half miles up trail. White Snake Root – Some – Mostly past peak bloom.

– Some – Mostly past peak bloom. White Top Aster – Many + – Most at peak bloom.

– Many + – Most at peak bloom. White Wood Aster – Many – Most at peak bloom.

The Appalachian Trail is mostly past peak bloom

Blue Asters – Some – Mostly at peak bloom.

– Some – Mostly at peak bloom. Great Lobelia – Few – Mostly past peak bloom.

– Few – Mostly past peak bloom. Erect Goldenrod – Some – Mostly at peak bloom.

– Some – Mostly at peak bloom. Lions Foot – Many – Past peak bloom.

– Many – Past peak bloom. Pale Jewelweed – Many ++ – AT peak bloom – Close to mile up AT from Davenport.

– Many ++ – AT peak bloom – Close to mile up AT from Davenport. White Snakeroot – Some – Mostly past peak bloom.

– Some – Mostly past peak bloom. White Top Aster – Many – Mostly at peak bloom.

– Many – Mostly at peak bloom. Whitewood Aster – Many – Mostly at peak bloom.

NC State 32 showed mostly past peak

Blue Aster – Many – Mostly at peak bloom.

– Many – Mostly at peak bloom. Erect Goldenrod – Some – AT or just beyond peak bloom.

– Some – AT or just beyond peak bloom. Great Lobelia – Few – Past peak bloom.

– Few – Past peak bloom. Heal All – (2) –

– (2) – Hearts-a-busting – Some – Seeds -not flowers – very colorful.

– Some – Seeds -not flowers – very colorful. Ironweed – Some – Mostly past peak bloom.

– Some – Mostly past peak bloom. Lions Foot – Many – Well past peak bloom.

– Many – Well past peak bloom. Pale Jewelweed – Many ++ – At peak bloom (see note below).

– Many ++ – At peak bloom (see note below). Red Clover – Few – At or just beyond peak bloom.

– Few – At or just beyond peak bloom. White Snake Root – Some – Mostly past peak bloom.

– Some – Mostly past peak bloom. White Top Aster – Many – At peak bloom.

– Many – At peak bloom. Whitewood Aster – Some – Mostly at peak bloom.

Wild Sensitive Plant – Few – At peak bloom (very tiny).

– Few – At peak bloom (very tiny). Wingstem – Few – Well past peak bloom.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

