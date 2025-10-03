UT College of Veterinary Medicine Howloween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo is Sunday, October 26, 1-5 p.m. at UT Gardens, Knoxville.

Enter your pup in the costume contest where our very own Executive Director, Ryan Hughes, will be a judge!

Please bring food to help our friends at CAIT (Companion Animal Initiative of TN)!

Meet with local rescues and learn how you can help save lives!

Get your grub on with some delicious food trucks and vendors!

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.